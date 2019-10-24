Damian Lillard throws down ferocious dunk, causes Trail Blazers announcer to lose his freaking mind

The NBA's "Opening Night" was Tuesday night, but the Association didn't truly return until Wednesday. With 11 games on the schedule, social media was an absolute highlight-fest. Kyrie Irving dropped 50, Ben Simmons had 25, 9 and 8 in a dominant win over the Celtics, Luka Doncic had 34 points and even the Knicks looked promising, albeit in a loss. At times, the excitement was too much to handle for NBA Twitter.

Nobody was more excited than Portland Trail Blazers play-by-play man Kevin Calabro, who brought his fastball from opening tip to the final whistle. His best moment came in the first quarter, when Portland point guard Damian Lillard spun off a Denver Nuggets defender, drove to the basket and threw down a ferocious dunk. Calabro went full Gus Johnson:

What a play. What a call. What a sport! Less than 10 minutes into Game 1 of 82, Calabro is bringing straight HEAT. Save some for the rest of the season my guy!

Unfortunately for Blazers fans, they went on to lose 108-100 to the Nuggs, a team they stunned in seven games in last year's Western Conference Semifinals. But that doesn't make Calabro's call any less special. That was some serious Gus Johnson energy:

This whole post was basically just an excuse to watch that clip again. Literally the best call I've ever heard. Besides this one:

We need Gus back on March Madness. Calabro can come too.

