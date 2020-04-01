Curtis Cup, originally scheduled for June in Wales, postponed to summer 2021

Under ordinary circumstances, the selection of the eight players competing for the 2020 United States Curtis Cup team would have been taken place this month in anticipation of the match against Great Britain & Ireland in June. But nothing is ordinary these days, and, sadly, the biennial competition has become another golf event that has been postponed because of the coronavirus.

USGA and R&A officials formally announced on Wednesday that the 41st Curtis Cup, set to be held at Conwy Golf Club in Wales, will be pushed back to summer of 2021.

“The decision to postpone this year’s Curtis Cup Match did not come lightly, but based on a number of factors, including guidance from the CDC and restrictions on international travel, we’re confident this is what’s best for the health and safety of our players, staff, fans, and everyone associated with the Match,” John Bodenhamer, senior managing director of Championships for the USGA, said in a statement. “We’re extremely appreciative of the R&A and all involved for the quick work and dedication to ensure this competition moves forward next year.”

According to a USGA spokesperson, the current plan is to only move the dates of the 2020 match to 2021 rather than to switch the entire Curtis Cup cycle from even-numbered years to odd-numbered years.

Both Sarah Ingram and Elaine Ratcliffe will remain captains of the U.S. and GB&I squads, respectively. Each was to be a captain for the first time this summer.

Ingram, a three-time Curtis Cup team member (1992, 1994 and 1996) as well as a three-time U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur champion, oversaw a team practice session in December at Loblolly in Florida in which 12 players were invited: Allisen Corpuz, Mariel Galdiano, Lauren Greenlief, Lauren Hartlage, Auston Kim, Gina Kim, Emilia Migliaccio, Alexa Pano, Kaitlyn Papp, Aneka Seumanutafa, Natalie Srinivasan and Rose Zhang.

“It is certainly disappointing anytime you have to postpone something you are so actively looking forward to, but when we take our team to the Match, we want to be able to focus on competition and camaraderie, rather than have to worry about health and safety,” Ingram said. “I feel for the players who have worked so hard these last two years and share in the disappointment they surely feel that the Curtis Cup will not be contested this June. Despite the delay, we will be ready and eager to have the experience of a lifetime.”

The U.S. team won the previous match in 2018 at Quaker Ridge Golf Club, 17-3, and has a 29-8-3 overall lead in the series. However, the two sides have split the last four matches, each winning on home soil.

