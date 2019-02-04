Crazy stat shows Rickie Fowler's latest win was even uglier than you thought

By now, you've probably heard several stats depicting Rickie Fowler's ugly Waste Management Phoenix win . Most notably, his 74 was the highest final-round score by a winner in the event's history. He shot nine shots higher than his previous worse score of the week at TPC Scottsdale (Yes, tougher conditions played a role) and posted the sixth-worst score of the day. And despite securing his fifth PGA Tour title while closing out his first 36-hole lead in nine tries, Fowler has still never broken par as a 54-hole leader.

But one stat shows Sunday's victory was even uglier than you thought.

According to Golf Channel's stat guru Justin Ray, Fowler had the worst ball-striking performance of any winner in the strokes gained era, which goes back to 2004. And it's not particularly close. After gaining 11.263 shots on the field from tee-to-green over the first three rounds (an average of 3.754 per day), Fowler lost nearly six shots in that area on Sunday alone.

Yikes.

Fortunately for Fowler, a hot putter bailed him out in the final round, including when he drained a 17-footer to save the most bizarre triple bogey you'll ever see on the 11th hole. Overall on Sunday, Fowler gained 3.319 strokes on the greens to help offset his tee-to-green woes.

But Fowler stepped up in that category with two fantastic shots down the stretch. On No. 15, he found the green of the par 5 in two from 252 yards, and he drove the green on the par-4 17th with a laser from 319 yards. Both shots set up two-putt birdies, which provided his margin of victory over Branden Grace—and kept that strokes gained stat from being even worse.

