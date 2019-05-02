Trending
Country music star crashes golf cart after "day-drinking" round goes awry

an hour ago

It's a good thing country music stars know so much about fixing ol' pick-up trucks. Because Gary Allan's golf escapades did a number on his set of wheels.

Cart wheels, to be exact. Allan, in Texas for a concert, apparently had too much fun during his round at TPC San Antonio—home of the PGA Tour's Valero Texas Open—flipping his cart into a bunker:

"Maybe too much to drink on the course today," Allan said of the accident. Personally, felt like he missed a golden pun opportunity involving "Tipsy."

Luckily no one was seriously injured, although I'm sure the course wasn't thrilled with Allan's confessed day-drinking. Conversely, given Allan is the author of songs like "Get off on the Pain," "Pieces" and "Wrecking Ball," maybe we shouldn't be surprised by the self-destructive adventure. We can only pray this inspires a new honky-tonk tune—perhaps "There's Sand in my Whiskey"?—from Allan.

