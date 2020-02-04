Coronavirus moves PGA Tour Series-China qualifying to Indonesia; delay to season possibility

The PGA Tour Series-China announced on Tuesday that it is moving its global qualifying tournament in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The event, one of three qualifying tournaments the circuit holds (Siyun Liu almost became the first woman to earn PGA Tour-related status in the early January competition), will now be held in Lagoi, Indonesia, just outside Singapore, beginning on Feb. 25. The 72-hole event bestows players exempt and conditional membership for the season.

“We felt this change was the best course of action considering what’s happening in China right now,” said Greg Carlson, PGA Tour Series-China Executive Director. “Our existing relationship with the golf course and its staff made this a relatively seamless change. It is a very good golf course, and we very much appreciate Laguna Golf Bintan and its leadership accommodating us and helping this come together so quickly.”

As for the season itself, the 2020 campaign is scheduled to begin on March 26 in Sanya, China. However, as the disease continues to spread—the AP reported on Tuesday morning that infections have surpassed 20,000 in the country—the possibility of a delayed or moved start exists.

“The health and well-being of our players, staff, fans and all who are associated with PGA TOUR Series-China tournaments is of the utmost importance to us," Carlson said. "We will continue to monitor what’s happening in China and how it might affect the start of our regular season.”

The third global qualifying event remains scheduled for March 3 at Laguna Golf Phuket in Phuket, Thailand.

