Coming soon: Tiger Woods, the TV show?

Interest in Tiger Woods never really waned, though it might have taken a hiatus while he recovered from his spinal-fusion surgery. But now that he's back and is a Masters champion again, it has resumed in full.

To help supply the demand, author Jeff Benedict, in partnership with Wheelhouse Entertainment , will develop film and television projects based on his intellectual property, the first of them "Tiger Woods," drawing on content from the 2018 New York Times bestseller "Tiger Woods," co-authored with Armen Keteyian.

“As a rabid sports fan," Wheelhouse CEO Brent Montgomery said in a news release, "I had seen Jeff’s byline and read much of his work, always impressed by his insights and access into some pretty rarified worlds, but when I picked up ‘Tiger Woods’ I saw what a true force Jeff really is – and a compelling way to bring the Tiger Woods story to life as one of the most moving in sports history."

RELATED: How Tiger Woods' latest Masters title could have a bigger impact on golf than his first

“'Tiger Woods' will be the first project taken to market by Wheelhouse and Benedict as a scripted limited series," the news release said. A spokesman said no other information is available yet, that it is still a project in development.

Benedict has written 15 books of non-fiction and is currently working on a biography of LeBron James.