Tiger Mania4 hours ago

Coming soon: Tiger Woods, the TV show?

By
PGA Championship - Round Two
Mike EhrmannFARMINGDALE, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 17, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Interest in Tiger Woods never really waned, though it might have taken a hiatus while he recovered from his spinal-fusion surgery. But now that he's back and is a Masters champion again, it has resumed in full.

To help supply the demand, author Jeff Benedict, in partnership with Wheelhouse Entertainment, will develop film and television projects based on his intellectual property, the first of them "Tiger Woods," drawing on content from the 2018 New York Times bestseller "Tiger Woods," co-authored with Armen Keteyian.

“As a rabid sports fan," Wheelhouse CEO Brent Montgomery said in a news release, "I had seen Jeff’s byline and read much of his work, always impressed by his insights and access into some pretty rarified worlds, but when I picked up ‘Tiger Woods’ I saw what a true force Jeff really is – and a compelling way to bring the Tiger Woods story to life as one of the most moving in sports history."

RELATED: How Tiger Woods' latest Masters title could have a bigger impact on golf than his first

“'Tiger Woods' will be the first project taken to market by Wheelhouse and Benedict as a scripted limited series," the news release said. A spokesman said no other information is available yet, that it is still a project in development.

Benedict has written 15 books of non-fiction and is currently working on a biography of LeBron James.

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursJohn Strege: Monday Qualifier: April 5 - Golf Digest
Golf News & ToursJohn Strege: Monday Qualifier: April 12 - Golf Dige…
Golf News & ToursJohn Strege: Monday Qualifier: April 26 - Golf Dige…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection