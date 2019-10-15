Cobra Golf's T-Rail irons geared to help those who need it most

Cobra Golf has been using rails on the sole of clubs to enhance turf interaction for decades (remember the original Baffler fairway wood?). Now the company is expanding its expertise in that arena with the introduction of its T-Rail all-hollow, iron-hybrid set.

The super game-improvement irons (5-iron through pitching wedge with a more traditional hybrid for the 4-iron) use a hollow, hybrid-like body with forged face insert made from a springy 455 steel that incorporates the company’s E9 face, which has thin pockets from heel to toe designed to enhance ball speeds over a large portion of the face. The Baffler rails on the sole of the clubs not only help move the clubs more effortlessly through the turf, but the weight of the rails combines with the wide soles and hollow-body construction to foster a low, deep center of gravity to help get the ball airborne, a critical attribute for the target audience.

“T-Rail irons make it easy for beginners and golfers who have lost some distance and control to gain the confidence needed to play better and have more fun,” said Tom Olsavsky, VP of R&D, COBRA Golf.

Men seeking even more help can order a 5- or 6-hybrid through custom order. For women, the set starts with a 5-hybrid and moves to a 6-iron through pitching wedge plus sand wedge to complete the set. Cobra’s ultralight 50-gram shaft stock and Cobra Cobra Lamkin REL midsize grips are used in both men’s and women’s models and the cost is $899 for either.

For many years Cobra Golf was known as a brand that produced helpful equipment for those that needed it most. The introduction of the T-Rail set builds on that heritage in a meaningful fashion by utilizing one of its most proven design features. There’s an old saying that there are few new ideas, only better execution. This iron set would seem to qualify.