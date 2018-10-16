Cobra Golf enlisted help in the design of its new CB/MB iron—from Rickie Fowler

When it comes to shape and what a better player requires in their irons, a tour pro’s eyes are unbeatable. Enter Rickie Fowler, who helped develop Cobra Golf’s’s latest iteration of its King Forged CB/MB iron.

“I’ve been playing them for a few years, and know better players are going to appreciate the sleek look and soft feel, along with the ability to work the ball,” Fowler told Cobra.

The progressive set features forgiving cavity-backs through the 6-iron before transitioning to traditional muscle-backs the rest of the way (for the record, Fowler’s set is all muscle-backs). According to Cobra, Fowler desired more weight in the center and less on the periphery. So that tweak was incorporated into these clubs via tungsten weights on the toe and in the middle. Doing so slightly lowered the center of gravity and the lower inertia aided workability. The clubs undergo a five-step forging process to ensure the proper feel.

Somewhat overlooked are the milled face and grooves—the same grooves Cobra Golf uses on its wedges—to enhance spin control, while the added bonus of Cobra Connect—electronically enabled grips with the Arccos system that when paired with the Arccos Caddie app allows players to track their stats.

Although you don’t need to have a reserved parking spot at the next PGA Tour event to play these, the diamondized black metal finish will make you feel as if you have tour-pro sticks in your hands. Which is, of the course, the entire point. The irons will be in stores on Nov. 2 with a suggested retail price of $1,099.