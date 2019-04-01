Cobra expands King F9 Speedback driver line to camo-themed version with a hidden nod to Augusta

The Cobra King F9 Speedback driver, already with four wins since its introduction last fall, debuts an alternative look today that also subtly pays homage to the year’s first major.

Used by Cobra staffers Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler and Lexi Thompson en route to their wins since the fall, the Cobra King F9 Speedback is the company’s flagship driver, sporting a distinctive shape that maximizes low and deep weighting in the sole with an overall aerodynamic profile . And now there's a new entry to the line.

Originally offered with sole graphics of either black/yellow or black/white, the new King F9 Speedback Special Edition Camo will sport a specialized green pattern with a secret inside. If you look closely, you’ll see tiny outlines of the United States and Georgia in the two-tone green tech camo look . The pattern matches the one Rickie Fowler will use for his Masters Week apparel script, including the camo-themed bag developed with Vessel.

The King F9 Speedback uses the deep sole weight to lower the driver’s center of gravity and help tee shots launch higher with less spin. That’s a special accomplishment for a driver also designed with aerodynamic features that can sometimes force the CG in the opposite direction. The large carbon-composite crown that overlaps the perimeter edges saves weight to to be redistributed low.

“We don’t think there’s been a great combination of great mass properties and great aerodynamics,” said Mike Yagley, Cobra’s director of innovation, research and testing, noting that the King F9 Speedback is now 17 percent more efficient aerodynamically than the company’s F7 driver from just two years ago. “If you’re scrambling for fractions of a millimeter here or there in a head design, then scrambling for a 20 percent improvement in aero must be worth it. And we found that out to be true.”

The King F9 Speedback Special Edition Camo ($500) is available at retail starting Monday with a special Project X Even Flow Blue 65-gram shaft in a distinctive military green color option. It will be offered in a 9-degree loft (stiff and extra stiff flexes) and 10.5-degree loft (stiff and regular).

Click here to shop the King F9 Speedback Special Edition Camo at Golf Galaxy.