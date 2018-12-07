Trending
Movies

Clint Eastwood's new film, 'The Mule,' features a Toby Keith song inspired by a conversation at a golf tournament

By
an hour ago

Age is only a number, but when the number is 88, it’s a reasonable question to ask of a man who hasn’t retired: What keeps you going?

Clint Eastwood is the man. He stars in a new movie he also directed, “The Mule,” that opens on Dec. 14. The movie itself has nothing to do with golf, but golf and the question it engendered had a lot to do with a song that became part of the movie’s soundtrack.

It was written and performed by country music artist Toby Keith, an avid golfer and regular participant in the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, of which Eastwood is chairman. The song, “Don’t Let the Old Man In,” was released on Friday and stemmed from a budding friendship between Eastwood and Keith that had formed through golf.

"[Eastwood] is kind of a mascot at Pebble Beach, so I had been seeing him around,” Keith said in a recent news conference, as reported by TheBoot.com. “But the first few times I was around him, I didn't approach him. As it went on, he kinda started coming up and speaking, and he puts the room at ease, so we became friends.”

Eastwood invited Keith to be his partner in the 15th Annual Clint Tournament, a 54-hole event at Eastwood’s Tehama Golf Club in Carmel, Calif., the town adjacent to Pebble Beach, in late May.

AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Preview Day 3
Ryan Young

Toby Keith, in the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am earlier this year.

At one point, Eastwood said to Keith, “I turn 88 on Monday.”

“What are you going to do?” Keith asked.

“I’m going to shoot a movie,” Eastwood replied, filming scheduled to begin the following week.

“What keeps you going?” Keith asked him.

“I get up every day and don't let the old man in,” Eastwood said.

“I’m writing this down right now,” Keith replied.

“Over the three days of playing, he told us what the movie was about. I didn't ask him if I could [contribute] a song, I just went home and wrote it, sent it to him and hoped that he would consider it. And, you know, he did.”

Keith, who plays to a handicap index of 14.8 at Belmar Golf Club in Norman, Okla., said writing the song was “one of my favorite things I ever did in my life.”

Rolling Stone called the song “a slow-moving acoustic ballad…sung by Keith in an unforced baritone that’s suitably world-weary and weather-beaten.”

Another win for the power of golf to bring together those from different walks of life.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Movies

Clint Eastwood's new film, 'The Mule,' features a Toby Keith song inspired by a conversation a...

an hour ago
DeChambeau's Methods

Bryson DeChambeau tries convincing fellow tour pro to test out his mad-scientist methods, he...

3 hours ago
Slugfests

Can the Army-Navy game keep this ridiculous gambling stat alive?

3 hours ago
NHL Chirps

Montreal's Max Domi unleashes savage burn on Ottawa's Zack Smith, Sens' season from hell...

6 hours ago
Beast Mode 2.0

Derrick Henry rips off the greatest run in NFL history...probably maybe

7 hours ago
Viral Videos

Korean sportscaster keeping his concentration through a nosebleed is something to behold

9 hours ago
Viral Videos

Watch this poor kid's basketball career end as he tries to take a charge and gets posterized...

December 6, 2018
People Watching

Today in what's wrong with the world, New York man goes thermonuclear over botched bagel order

December 6, 2018
Hair Metal

Marouane Fellaini jealously tackles opponent by his luscious, flowing locks

December 6, 2018
Quotable

Gregg Popovich gives the most Greg Popovich answer when asked about LeBron James

December 6, 2018
Disrespecting Your Elders

NHL player tells ref "I can do whatever I want" after ref tells him to move, is getting soap...

December 6, 2018
The Death Star

College football isn't just boring—it's become a villain

December 5, 2018
Random Daggers

Draymond Green has a funny theory as to why the Cavs renovated their visitors locker room

December 5, 2018
Golfers We Like

Blake Mycoskie, Toms Shoes founder, on playing in the AT&T Pro-Am, downing beers before a tee...

December 5, 2018
News & Tours

Golfer donates $5,000, and his man bun, to Jarrod Lyle's charity

December 5, 2018
Gambling

The point spread for the Army-Navy game shows how far Army has come in a short period of time

December 5, 2018
Gameshows

Watch a "Deal or No Deal" contestant make one of the dumbest decisions in TV history

December 5, 2018
Holidays

We finally have an answer to the decades-long "Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?" debate

December 5, 2018
Related
The LoopFantasy Fix: Will Dustin Johnson make it a hat tric…
The LoopA look inside Dustin Johnson's Pebble Beach yardage…
The LoopThe once-volatile Pat Perez returns with a new atti…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection