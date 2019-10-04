Chipper Jones (Yep, that Chipper Jones) made the play of Game 1 between the Braves and Cardinals

Chipper Jones is one of those baseball players that makes me feel like an old man. Not to date myself, but I remember having an entire sleeve of his rookie cards and watching him break in with those great Atlanta Braves teams. Then watching his entire 19-year career before retiring. ( Googles when Chipper Jones retired ) SEVEN years ago?! Man, I really am old.

RELATED: This Atlanta Braves-themed song will get you fired up for the playoffs

And so is Chipper. In fact, he's 47 and looks like a typical middle-aged man when he attends baseball games. The Hall-of-Famer also still has pretty good hands as evidenced by what happened during the ninth inning of Game 1 of the NLDS between the Braves and Cardinals on Thursday night. Check out Chipper snagging a foul pop-out with ease like he was still manning third base at the old Fulton-County Stadium:

What are the odds? Of course, things got even wilder from there as the Cardinals scored four runs in the frame and Atlanta responded with three in the bottom half before falling 7-6. Ouch.

Anyway, Game 2 will be in Atlanta on Friday afternoon. Hopefully, the Braves will find a way for Chipper to show off his arm or take some cuts at the plate.

RELATED: Your handy old-school baseball cliche primer

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP