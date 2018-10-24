LPGA3 hours ago

Chinese players withdraw after being told to skip LPGA event in Taiwan, according to report

By
Feng Shanshan of China plays a shot during round four of the Shanghai LPGA golf tournament in Shanghai on October 20, 2018. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)
STRFeng Shanshan of China plays a shot during round four of the Shanghai LPGA golf tournament in Shanghai on October 20, 2018. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)

Two Chinese golfers, Shanshan Feng and Yu Liu, withdrew from this week's Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship on Tuesday. And according to Reuters, this had nothing to do with an issue specific to either player, but everything to do with their home country.

Reuters reports someone "high up" in the Chinese government told Feng, a former World No. 1, and Liu to skip the event amid growing tensions between China and Taiwan.

“They said I can’t respond regarding the issue of withdrawing from the competition,” Liu, an LPGA rookie who played collegiately at Duke, told Reuters via her official account on the Twitter-like social-media platform Weibo. Liu added her decision was "not for personal reasons."

Both Feng and Liu had played each of the past two weeks to kick off the Asian swing of the tour's fall schedule.

Someone working at the tournament told Reuters neither player would be fined for such a late WD "given the circumstances," though there was no elaboration as to what those "circumstances" are. Feng and Liu's agent, Ruby Chen, denied her players were being pressured into not playing. However, Chen also didn't provide Reuters with an explanation.

Feng, a nine-time LPGA winner and the bronze medalist at the 2016 Olympics, had finished runner-up and T-3 the past two years at the Taiwan event.

RELATED: The LPGA already knows its Rookie of the Year with four events to play

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursSirak: Where In The World Is The LPGA? - Golf Digest
Golf News & ToursMilestones loom for Cristie Kerr as she takes one-s…
Golf News & ToursSouth Korea's Sung Hyun Park rallies to win the U.S…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection