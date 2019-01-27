European Tour5 hours ago

China's Haotong Li hit with penalty for violating new rule prohibiting caddie lining up players

By
Haotong Li
David Cannon/Getty ImagesHaotong Li waves to crowds after his final putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. The defending champion was later given a two-stroke penalty on the hole for having his caddie lined up behind him while taking his stance.

In the new Rules of Golf implemented this month, officials from the USGA and R&A decided to prohibit caddies from standing behind players as they’re preparing to hit a shot or when they take their swings. It was a change that was expected to have the biggest impact in the women’s professional game as several LPGA pros as well as players on the various Asia tours regularly had their caddies line them up throughout the course.

As it turns out, however, the first known infraction of the rule appears to have happened on the European Tour.

China’s Haotong Li was given a two-stroke penalty on Sunday on the last hole of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Li was preparing for his birdie putt on the 18th green at the Emirates Club when his caddie was seen standing behind him as he was taking his stance. Li holed the putt, but European Tour officials decided that he had violated the new rule so he had to put himself down for a bogey 6 on the hole. Instead of finishing T-3, the defending champion fell to T-12, costing him roughly €100,000.

The new rule specifies that from the time a player “begins to take a stance for the stroke” until the stroke is made, a caddie “must not deliberately stand on or close to an extension of the line of play behind the ball for any reason.” Li could have avoided the penalty had he backed off the stroke and retaken his stance.

RELATED: 9 changes to the new Rules of Golf you absolutely need to know

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursWatch Justin Rose bizarrely knock Xander Schauffele…
Golf News & ToursUSGA and R&A officials reveal final draft of modern…
Golf News & ToursUSGA and the R&A announce plan that limits scope of…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection