Chez Reavie, seriously? He holes out for eagles on three par 4s in second round of Sony Open in Hawaii

HONOLULU — Two years ago, Chez Reavie was chasing 59 in the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii before he settled for a 61. This time, he succeeded in adding his name to the record book, albeit for a different reason.

Friday at Waialae Country Club, Reavie holed out for eagle three times, becoming the first player to do so on three par-4s in the same round since the PGA Tour started keeping track in 1983.

“I was trying to think back to any round I even had more than one hole-out and I couldn't think of any,” the 37-year-old journeyman said.

He didn’t take long to make the first one, jarring a sand wedge from 101 yards on the par-4 10th, his first hole of the day. Six holes later he made another, from 149 yards with a 9-iron.

The momentum didn’t last long, though, with Reavie making bogey on the par-4 first and double at the par-3 fourth after missing the green left and blasting his sand shot across the green, prompting him to change balls.

You can guess what happened next. Two holes later he holed a gap wedge from 135 yards, prompting two of the caddies in the group to throw their hats at him.

“The first one was great, the second was, wow, that’s cool, the third one was like, are you kidding me?” said playing partner Michael Thompson. “Pretty amazing to watch. The third time we gave him a hard time. Thats’ probably a once-in-a-lifetime experience to be in a group and see a guy do that, let alone do it yourself. It’s pretty cool to see.”

Reavie had a chance to add a fourth eagle on the par-5 ninth but missed the green left with his second shot and narrowly missed holing out from a greenside bunker.

“Yeah, that would've been fun,” said Reavie, who finished with a second-straight 65 to move into a tie for second two strokes back after the morning wave. “I was just trying to get it as close as I could and make a birdie. If it would've went in it would've been special.”