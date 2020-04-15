Charley Hoffman explains why he's called "Seagull"—and it might be the funniest nickname on the PGA Tour

The Charley Hoffman jokes were flying on what would have been Masters Thursday, making light of the PGA Tour veteran's knack for taking the early lead at Augusta National before fading over the weekend. Hoffman himself even played along.

And it's good to see Hoffman can take it, because apparently, the four-time PGA Tour winner is usually the one dishing it out. Hence, his nickname: Seagull. Yep, Seagull.

On Tuesday, Hoffman appeared on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio's "Gravy and the Sleeze" (two pretty great nicknames in their own right) program to explain the moniker. And it might just be the funniest nickname on tour. Check it out:

"Well, seagulls are known for flying around and sh--ing on people . . . so I am a seagull," Hoffman said. "I fly around and drop sh-- on people. And it usually makes them laugh or sometimes is pisses them off. It all depends on what mood you're in."

In other words, if you see Charley Hoffman, watch out.

