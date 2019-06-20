Challenge Tour's Clement Berardo DQ'd for running out of golf balls

Remember when Tiger Woods nearly ran out of golf balls on his way to winning the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach?

French golfer Clement Berardo, playing on the European Tour’s Challenge Tour on Thursday, actually did run out of golf balls,, causing the 32-year-old to be disqualified from the Andalucia-Costa del Sol Match Play 9 event in Spain.

Berardo, who was 10 over through 15 holes, lost the last ball in his bag on the 16th hole of the Valle Romano golf course. Unable to finish the round, he was DQ'd.

Things got off to a rough start for Berardo, who opened with a quadruple-bogey nine on the first hole, then proceeded to make two more bogeys to turn in six-over 41.

The back nine wasn’t much better.

Berardo, who had missed four of his last five cuts and is currently ranked 1,909th in the world, doubled the 10th and added two more bogeys on the 14th and 15th. One hole later, he was out of golf balls and out of the tournament.