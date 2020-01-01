News33 minutes ago

CBS golf reporter pays off lunch debts of underprivileged children

By

Fifty children and their families in upstate New York won't have to worry about lunch debt, thanks to the charitable work of Dottie Pepper.

According to the Times Union, the former LPGA star and current CBS Sports reporter paid the bill of unpaid meals at Dorothy Nolan Elementary School in Wilton, N.Y.

“It’s debt that didn’t need to be sitting there, burdening people,” Pepper told the Times Union.

Pepper and her sister attended Dorothy Nolan, a school where 20 percent of children are eligible for free or reduced price lunches due to low family income levels. Pepper told the paper she is donating to another school, but declined to name which one.

“For some children, school meals are the only meals they are guaranteed to get,” Pepper said. “Other meals aren’t such a guarantee. They need fuel in order to learn. If we can provide fuel and a little less burden on parents, I think it’s the right thing to do.”

The 1992 LPGA Player of the Year, Pepper was recently promoted to lead on-course reporter for CBS Sports.

“I just thought it’s been a really good year for my husband and I and if we can make it a little easier for families that didn’t have much on the holidays," Pepper said. "It was just a good thing to do.”

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursSentry Tournament of Champions 2020 DFS picks: Unde…
Golf News & ToursCBS golf reporter pays off lunch debts of underpriv…
Golf News & Tours2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions picks: Why our …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved