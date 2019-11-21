NAPLES, Fla. -- The AON Risk Reward Challenge, in its first season, awarded $1 million each to a player from the LPGA and one from the PGA Tour for the best cumulative performance on the “most strategically challenging” hole at each event. Carlota Ciganda and Brooks Koepka were the winners on their respective tours.

Prior to the start of the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. , Ciganda officially received her award. While thanking AON for supporting the LPGA, she broke down in tears.

Pinterest Mike Ehrmann

She thanked AON for awarding both the men and women the same amount of money -- a milestone moment considering the total prize money for the LPGA was $70 million in 2019. The PGA Tour, whose season starts in October, passes that number in January.

Ciganda's emotional reaction was a reminder of how significant $1 million is on the LPGA.

When you look at the LPGA money list, that prize alone would've ranked Ciganda 15th for the 2018 LPGA season. Five years ago in 2014, $1 million would've placed 12th in the money, behind Suzann Pettersen and a spot above Lexi Thompson.

For more context, if Ciganda won the first five events on the LPGA calendar in 2019, she'd have hit $1.05 million. The money she earned in the 22 events she played leading up to the CME Group Tour Championship totaled $963,602.

It helps explain Ciganda's tearful reaction.