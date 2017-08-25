News4 hours ago

Cancer-surviving pro who's battling leukemia for third time says he's in remission

By
2016 Australian PGA Championship - Day 2
Chris Hyde(Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Last month Jarrod Lyle, a two-time cancer-surviving professional golfer who's played on the PGA, Web.com and Australian Tours, announced that doctors had discovered an abnormality and feared leukemia had returned for the third time. The diagnosis was confirmed; Lyle immediately underwent treatment, vowing to be positive through the ordeal.

On Friday morning, the 35-year-old took to Instagram to deliver an important, inspiring update: his cancer was in remission.

Though he still has chemotherapy treatment on his schedule, Lyle said he “couldn’t be happier right now.”

Lyle has won twice on the Web.com Tour. He had made six of seven cuts on the PGA Tour in 2012 -- highlighted by a T-4 at the Northern Trust Open -- when leukemia returned, sidelining his season.

