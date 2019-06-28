Cameron Champ fires front-nine 28 to grab the lead at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Remember Cameron Champ? The guy who was supposed to take over the PGA Tour this year after picking up a maiden victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship in the fall? Well, if you can be "back!" after a six-month slump, it appears that the young star is BACK!

Champ torched the front nine at Detroit Golf Club on Friday morning, going out in an eight-under-par 28. The 24-year-old made the turn at 14 under for the tournament to grab the lead (at least, for the moment) during the second round of the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic .

Known most for his prodigious driving , Champ can also wield a hot putter. He needed just 12 strokes with the flatstick to record the lowest nine-hole score of his young career.

Champ hit all nine greens during his incredible front nine, but his ball-striking was even better than that because he reached both par 5s in two and didn't make a putt outside of 20 feet. That included an approach to within eight feet on No. 7, which set up an eagle. Here's a look at his scorecard of six birdies, two pars, and that eagle:

Champ's best finish in a full-field event in 2019 so far is a T-28 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He arrived in Detroit having failed to make the weekend in eight of his past 10 starts.

While he still ranks No. 4 in strokes gained off the tee, iron play has held him back. Champ entered the week ranked 157th in strokes gained approach, but, at least for one (half) day, he's figured something out.

