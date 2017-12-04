Callaway going Rogue with new drivers on USGA list

Callaway has expanded its driver line to include more clubs with “Jailbreak” technology. Two submissions from the company, Rogue and Rogue Sub Zero, appeared on the USGA's list of conforming driver heads published on Monday.

Although the company has not publicly shared details, the images of the two Rogue drivers on the USGA website clearly show a reference to “jailbreak technology.” That includes two small cutouts in the sole that are similar to the cutouts used in last year’s Great Big Bertha Epic drivers . The cutouts represented the placement of two titanium bars behind the face that were designed to stiffen the crown and sole and direct more flexing (and ball speed) into the face.

Both the Rogue and Rogue Sub Zero offer Callaway’s adjustable hosel for loft and lie. The Rogue version boasts a single rear weight deep in the sole, while the Rogue Sub Zero shows front and back weights. Both 9- and 10.5-degree models are listed for each driver. Neither model features the sliding weight track featured in last year's standard Epic and high-end Epic Star models.

Callaway introduced the GBB Epic drivers 11 months ago. According to industry research group Golf Datatech, the Epic was the No. 1 selling driver from January through October.

According to the USGA, the list of conforming driver heads "operate as Conditions of Competition for professional events, all USGA championships and selected amateur competitions throughout the world."