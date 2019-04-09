Callaway Epic Flash driver family adds new option—provided you've got a tour-ready game

Callaway’s flagship Epic Flash family of drivers is getting a new addition, but unless you’ve got a space reserved with your name on it in player parking at the next tour event—or at least legitimate aspirations in that direction—it might not exactly be in your wheelhouse.

Appearing earlier this year on the list of conforming driver heads, the Epic Flash Sub Zero Triple Diamond will now be offered in limited quantities.

While the meat of the Epic Flash Sub Zero Triple Diamond features the same artificial intelligence design process in producing its unique face construction as the original Epic Flash , much of the shaping tweaks come directly from Callaway’s work with its team of staff players on the professional tours. Their inputs include a higher toe, more face progression and a straighter top line compared to the two main models in the Epic Flash line .

Slightly but likely unrecognizably smaller than the original Epic Flash 460 cubic-centimeter heads, the 450 cc Epic Flash Sub Zero Triple Diamond features a center of gravity positioned for players who are focused on control. In layman’s speak that means this driver is likely for players who don’t have any difficulty hitting the ball as far as they want.

While the head will feature the rear weight sliding track (12 grams) found in the other Epic Flash drivers, the driver is geared fundamentally to produce a neutral to fade ball flight. Still, because the weight and the track are in the extreme rear perimeter of the sole, the tour-player-friendly driver still measures with what Callaway calls a "high MOI" (moment of inertia, for forgiveness on off-center hits). It will feature the same standard 56-degree lie angle as the Epic Flash Sub Zero driver . The eight-way adjustable head will be offered in both 9- and 10.5-degree models.

The Epic Flash Sub Zero Triple Diamond will be available in limited quantities to select retailers and clubfitter accounts April 12 ($530).