Callaway Chrome Soft TruVis Shamrock limited-edition golf ball is a great, subtle way to show Irish pride

For anyone proud of their Irish heritage, or just a fan of the way a shamrock looks, the Callaway Chrome Soft Truvis Shamrock limited-edition golf balls might be up your alley. Even with St. Patty's Day gone, there's nothing wrong with playing the green-patterned golf ball all year around, which is the thinking behind the Callaway Chrome Soft Truvis Shamrock golf ball.

A tasteful, subtle way to show pride in either your heritage or fandom is a mark on your golf ball. Rather than a headcover or a piece of clothing, which some might say is a little too loud, your golf ball marking can only be seen if you study it closely. And for many, how you mark your golf ball is a way that many choose to personalize their golf game.

Callaway Chrome Soft Truvis Shamrock Golf Balls

__Callaway Chrome Soft Truvis__Shamrock golf balls use the same technology as the new Chrome Soft ball, which uses small amounts of graphene in the dual-core mixture.

BUY NOW: $45

