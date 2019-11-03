Trending
Calais Campbell literally whiffs on tackling Deshaun Watson, still gets 15-yard personal foul penalty

Back in August we suggested cancelling the NFL over a completely bogus "unnecessary roughness" call in a preseason game between the Green Bay Packers and the Oakland Raiders. Fortunately, the NFL was not cancelled, which I'm glad about because the NFL is the best. However, it might be time to hop back on the cancel train after this horrendous call in the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans game.

Halfway through the third quarter in London, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson scrambled to his right, fended off one Jaguars defender and then smartly ducked as 6-foot-8, 300-pound Calais Campbell lunged in his direction. Watson was able to move to his left, causing Campbell to completely whiff on tackling him or even making contact with him. But he was flagged for a 15-yard personal foul penalty anyway. Check out the video:

As you can see, both Campbell and Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone were at a loss for words, and I'm sure every NFL fan watching felt the same way. Obviously, Campbell is leading with his head, which is illegal, but there is nothing illegal about literally not even making contact with the quarterback. But NFL refs are gonna NFL ref.

Sharp later pointed out that head referee Clete Blakeman and his crew also worked on the infamous Detroit Lions-Green Bay Packers Monday Night Football game. If you recall, that officiating crew basically stole the game from the Lions:

Yeah, not a great look for Clete & co., especially when players from other teams are also piling on:

Tough day for the "refs have a tough job!" crowd.

