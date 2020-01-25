Trending
I Can't Even

Butler introducing its adorable new mascot Simba-style is why college sports remain the best

By
2 hours ago

On the long list of reasons college sports are better than pro, the use of live mascots has to be near the top. Where else would you see a massive steer attack a tiny bulldog prior to the two teams the mascots represent actually faced off on the field? Where else would a gigantic buffalo be forced into retirement for running TOO fast onto the field, thus endangering those around it? Only in college sports.

And nowhere else would you see a Simba-style introduction of an adorable bulldog, which is a thing that happened Friday night before Butler and Marquette tipped off at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The only thing missing was "The Lion King" theme:

Here, play the above video on mute and hit play on the below video and watch until you're done laughing:

Oh yeah, that's the good stuff. The unbelievably cute bulldog being raised in the air is Butler's newest live mascot, Blue IV, who is replacing Blue III, also known as "Trip." Trip is set to retire at the end of the academic year due to old age and time served, according to InsideIndianaBusiness.com. Don't worry, Trip is doing just fine, it's just time to pass the torch, er, the collar.

The first step in that collar-passing was the introduction of Blue IV on Friday night, which proved to be a potential turning point in Butler's season. After starting the year 15-1, the Bulldogs had lost three straight prior to facing Marquette, who they edged out in overtime 89-85 to improve to 16-4. All credit to Blue IV for the much-needed W.

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
I Can't Even

Butler introducing its adorable new mascot Simba-style is why college sports remain the best

2 hours ago
Phenoms

Zion Williamson swatted some dude's shot to the moon

4 hours ago
Luck of the Draw

Viktor Hovland and Beef draw random clubs out of hat, play Dubai Desert Classic's 18th hole,...

a day ago
So Long, Old Friend

This supercut of of Eli Manning's best off-field moments will hit you right in the emotional

January 24, 2020
Bark Beats

You have to be a real sick puppy to bet on these Puppy Bowl XVI props

January 23, 2020
Tour Life

Apparently Henrik Stenson worked on a different kind of driving this off-season

January 23, 2020
Nothing To See Here

There is absolutely nothing suspicious about this Matt Patricia-Bill Belichick-Josh McDaniels...

January 23, 2020
Picture Me Rollin'

This perfect World Indoor Bowls shot is the most electrifying non-darts sports highlight in...

January 23, 2020
Legends

How Brent Musburger routinely turns one Super Bowl prop bet into an actual LOCK

January 23, 2020
Yeah Jeets

Derek Jeter uses breakdown of "The Flip" as opportunity to dagger the Giambi family

January 23, 2020
Tiger Watch

This compilation of Tiger Woods flushing 56 shots on the range in 26 seconds is pure golf porn

January 23, 2020
Super Bowl LIII

The best Super Bowl commercial every year since 2000

January 23, 2020
NFL

Kyle Shanahan predicting a penalty to the ref before it even happened is football porn

January 22, 2020
Bold Move, Cotton

Carolina Hurricanes risk life, limb, and ego, play dodgeball on skates after 4-1 win

January 22, 2020
Suck it, Jeter

Larry Walker deserves to be in the Hall of Fame for this moment alone

January 22, 2020
Brotherly Love

Duncan Keith, Jonathan Toews fight during morning skate, will now probably win the Stanley Cup

January 21, 2020
The Grind

Augusta National's secretive changes, John Smoltz's controversial putter, and Lee Westwood's

January 21, 2020
When Parents Attack

Father levels son's wrestling opponent mid-match, might be out of jail in time for travel...

January 21, 2020
Related
The LoopButler introducing its adorable new mascot Simba-st…
Golf News & ToursAshun Wu opens with eagle two, leads by one while B…
The LoopZion Williamson swatted some dude's shot to the moo…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved