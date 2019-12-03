Buffalo winger Conor Sheary had the perfect reaction to scoring this hilarious goal on the New Jersey Devils

As of right now, there is no bigger dumpster fire in the NHL than the New Jersey Devils. It's not even January and the Devils' season is already lost. Sooner rather than later, head coach John Hynes will be fired. Sooner rather than later, Taylor Hall, who won the Hart Trophy as a Devil in 2018, will be traded. Sooner rather than later, they could dip 10 games below .500, as they face a brutal four-game road trip coming right after a pair of home games against the Las Vegas Knights and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Despite this bleak immediate future, it may never be bleaker than it was on Monday night in Buffalo for the NJD. Fresh off a 4-0 drubbing on their home ice from the rival New York Rangers, they looked to bounce back on the road against the Sabres. Instead, the Devils got absolutely walloped, and they wasted little time in doing so. Buffalo scored five first-period goals, the fourth of which came in utterly embarrassing fashion, when Buffalo winger Conor Sheary flung a sharp angle shot at Devils goalie Louis Domingue, who batted it into the air like Russell Wilson did on Monday Night Football and watched as it came down across the goal line behind him. Here it is in GIF form:

Yikes. That's the type of shot Sheary is just flinging on net in the hopes of a juicy rebound or an icing of the puck by Domingue, which would result in a face-off in the offensive zone. Instead he ended up with his second goal of the night, and the only thing funnier than the goal itself was Sheary's reaction to it as he skated over to the bench:

Sheary looks embarrassed for Domingue, who was obviously pulled after the fifth goal in favor of MacKenzie Blackwood. Blackwood gave up two more goals and the Devils eventually lost 7-1. I don't have to remind Devils fans of this, but N.J. opened the season in Buffalo and lost 7-2, meaning the Sabres have outscored the Devils 14-3 in their two matchups this year. WOOF. This is the face I'm making right now after typing that:

As a New York Rangers fan, I don't take any pleasure in this. None whatsoever. Hope the New Jersey Satans can get back on their feet sooner rather than later.