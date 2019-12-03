Trending
Yakety Sax

Buffalo winger Conor Sheary had the perfect reaction to scoring this hilarious goal on the New Jersey Devils

By
5 hours ago

As of right now, there is no bigger dumpster fire in the NHL than the New Jersey Devils. It's not even January and the Devils' season is already lost. Sooner rather than later, head coach John Hynes will be fired. Sooner rather than later, Taylor Hall, who won the Hart Trophy as a Devil in 2018, will be traded. Sooner rather than later, they could dip 10 games below .500, as they face a brutal four-game road trip coming right after a pair of home games against the Las Vegas Knights and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Despite this bleak immediate future, it may never be bleaker than it was on Monday night in Buffalo for the NJD. Fresh off a 4-0 drubbing on their home ice from the rival New York Rangers, they looked to bounce back on the road against the Sabres. Instead, the Devils got absolutely walloped, and they wasted little time in doing so. Buffalo scored five first-period goals, the fourth of which came in utterly embarrassing fashion, when Buffalo winger Conor Sheary flung a sharp angle shot at Devils goalie Louis Domingue, who batted it into the air like Russell Wilson did on Monday Night Football and watched as it came down across the goal line behind him. Here it is in GIF form:

Yikes. That's the type of shot Sheary is just flinging on net in the hopes of a juicy rebound or an icing of the puck by Domingue, which would result in a face-off in the offensive zone. Instead he ended up with his second goal of the night, and the only thing funnier than the goal itself was Sheary's reaction to it as he skated over to the bench:

Sheary looks embarrassed for Domingue, who was obviously pulled after the fifth goal in favor of MacKenzie Blackwood. Blackwood gave up two more goals and the Devils eventually lost 7-1. I don't have to remind Devils fans of this, but N.J. opened the season in Buffalo and lost 7-2, meaning the Sabres have outscored the Devils 14-3 in their two matchups this year. WOOF. This is the face I'm making right now after typing that:

As a New York Rangers fan, I don't take any pleasure in this. None whatsoever. Hope the New Jersey Satans can get back on their feet sooner rather than later.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Coping Mechanisms

Skip Bayless' wife pens survival guide for partners of sports fans because obviously

2 hours ago
The Grind

Tiger Woods’ walk-off “win,” Shooter McGavin shoots his shot, and PGA Tour wedding season...

3 hours ago
AARPop

Nothing to see here, just Gary Sheffield hitting bombs and crushing cigars

5 hours ago
Yakety Sax

Buffalo winger Conor Sheary had the perfect reaction to scoring this hilarious goal on the New...

5 hours ago
Go On Matteo!

Lionel Messi's son reacting to dad's sixth Ballon d'Or is a beacon of light in this dark place...

a day ago
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Ohio State fan hands Michigan another L with heartwarming holiday light display

December 2, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Power conferences in college football are just medieval kingdoms now

December 2, 2019
Big Man On Campus

The hedges at Jordan-Hare Stadium claim multiple lives, are our college football star of the...

December 2, 2019
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: The Chargers are the GOAT of losing in absurd fashion

December 2, 2019
Random Daggers

Graeme McDowell gets "owned" by Padraig Harrington's delightful Ryder Cup dagger

November 29, 2019
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson's latest "Phireside Chat" features his father, who says a total of zero words

November 27, 2019
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: Not-so-happy valley

November 27, 2019
Upsets we love

Stephen F. Austin stuns Duke at buzzer, pulls off biggest upset in 15 years to become team

November 27, 2019
Gobble, Gobble

Matt Kuchar, Sergio Garcia and the rest of golf's biggest turkeys from 2019

November 26, 2019
Thanks A Lot, Coach

Mike Tomlin's reason for starting Devlin Hodges was a nice big middle finger to Mason Rudolph

November 26, 2019
The Grind

Jon Rahm’s generous “wedding gift,” a slam dunk walk-off hole-in-one, and the greatest, golf...

November 26, 2019
The Wide World of Walton

Bill Walton was born to call the Maui Invitational

November 26, 2019
Tattle Tales

New York Post gets deservedly ROASTED for hilariously bad headline about Sam Darnold getting

November 26, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods is ready for the Hero World Challenge..…
Golf News & ToursHarry Higgs on being a PGA Tour rookie, having Brys…
Golf News & ToursHero World Challenge 2019 odds: Is Tiger Woods a go…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved