Bud Light promises to create a 'Bud Lightning' beer if Tampa Bay wins the Stanley Cup. LET'S GO BOLTS

The Stanley Cup Playoffs begin on Wednesday night, and if you're lucky, your squad made the dance and is ready to make a run at the greatest trophy in sports. If you're like me, a long-suffering New York Ranger fan who was celebrating getting the No. 2 overall pick last night, or a fan of another team that didn't make it, you need a bandwagon to jump on. This is a blessing in disguise by the way, as I wrote last year on this exact day. The playoff anxiety is too much and I'm actually quite glad the Rangers have given me a few years off.

As good as it is to kick back and just enjoy the other teams' joy or misery, it's still nice to have a rooting interest. Enter the Tampa Bay Lightning, who are an overwhelming favorite to win the Cup based off their historic regular season. No, we're not telling you to bet on them, because that'd be silly as there is much better value with other teams and the pressure on Tampa to finally get it done is immense. But there is a much better reason to Bolt up this April, and it started with a tweet from the franchise itself on Wednesday:

That can is, quite literally, ELECTRIC. Tell me those things wouldn't fly off the freaking shelves? Bud Light seems to be in agreement, though the beer brand wants to make Tampa work for it first:

There you have it. If the Bolts win, "Bud Lightning" will officially be a thing. From Bud Light's lips to God's ears. Tampa Bay begins its quest for the Cup on Wednesday night against the upset-minded Columbus Blue Jackets.

