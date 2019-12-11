Trending
Bruins forward Brett Ritchie bungles easiest math problem he'll ever face in his life

By
an hour ago

For the first time since early November, the Boston Bruins have hit a bit of a skid. Following a 9-0-1 10-game stretch, the B's have lost three in a row, including a pair of defeats at home, where they'd previously not lost in regulation this season. As if those two Ls weren't stunning enough, their most recent loss came on the road against the Ottawa Senators, one of the worst teams in the league. So you'll have to forgive the Bruins, particularly right winger Brett Ritchie, for feeling a bit out of sorts, both on and off the ice.

Ritchie, who is just 17 games into his Bruins career, spoke with reporters on Wednesday morning and was asked about the team's recent struggles. In typical hockey guy fashion, he answered with a cliche, but then followed up the cliche by bungling what could be the easiest math problem he'll ever have in his life:

If you carry the 1, this checks out. Maybe not actually.

Ritchie's teammate Torey Krug wasted little time daggering him:

To be fair to Ritchie, we don't have much context here. He could have been joking, though AP writer Stephen Whyno has tweeted nothing to indicate that he was. If not, both hockey and math are not Ritchie's strong suits right now, as the 26-year-old has just four points and is a minus four, though he'd probably tell you, after crunching the numbers, that he's only a minus three and that he has five points.

