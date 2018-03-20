News & Tours39 minutes ago

Brooks Koepka indicates he'll miss the Masters due to nagging wrist injury

By
Sentry Tournament of Champions - Preview Day 3
Gregory Shamus(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka has been a dynamo at the majors the last few years, posting finishes of T-13 or better in eight of his last nine appearances. Unfortunately for the reigning U.S. Open champion, it doesn't appear he'll bring that firepower to Augusta National in two weeks. Craig Dolch of Treasure Coast Newspapers reports that Koepka will miss the 2018 Masters due to a nagging wrist injury.

“They said I would be about 80 percent, but I can’t play 80 percent,” Koepka told Dolch on Tuesday. “I either have to go full bore or not at all. I don’t want to risk getting it re-injured and then be out a long time.”

Koepka has been sidelined since late January with a partially torn tendon, an ailment that was expected to keep him sidelined for 10 weeks. The 27-year-old told Dolch he just started hitting putts and chips this week. Prior to sitting out, Koepka had finished last at the Hero World Challenge and Tournament of Champions.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursSix things to watch in golf's build up to the Maste…
Golf News & ToursRory McIlroy lost his rematch with Jeff Knox during…
Golf News & ToursHe just won the U.S. Open. But Brooks Koepka would …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection