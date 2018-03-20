Brooks Koepka indicates he'll miss the Masters due to nagging wrist injury

Brooks Koepka has been a dynamo at the majors the last few years, posting finishes of T-13 or better in eight of his last nine appearances. Unfortunately for the reigning U.S. Open champion, it doesn't appear he'll bring that firepower to Augusta National in two weeks. Craig Dolch of Treasure Coast Newspapers reports that Koepka will miss the 2018 Masters due to a nagging wrist injury.

“They said I would be about 80 percent, but I can’t play 80 percent,” Koepka told Dolch on Tuesday. “I either have to go full bore or not at all. I don’t want to risk getting it re-injured and then be out a long time.”

Koepka has been sidelined since late January with a partially torn tendon, an ailment that was expected to keep him sidelined for 10 weeks. The 27-year-old told Dolch he just started hitting putts and chips this week. Prior to sitting out, Koepka had finished last at the Hero World Challenge and Tournament of Champions.

