Brooks Koepka hit a shot onto a barge and now all of NYC gets a free beer

Let's clarify that seemingly too-good-to-be-true headline. Brooks Koepka, in an event set up by his sponsor Michelob Ultra, was up on a hill on Governor's Island, with the goal being to hit the green that had been set up on a barge floating out in the Hudson. With the New York City skyline in the background and the wind whipping, Koepka hit the target about 130 yards away.

Why this matters for you is that if Koepka hit the target, Michelob said they'd give everyone in New York City a beer. So, Koepka hit the barge and now I guess is the most popular man in Manhattan.

The free beers will be available on May 16th, the first day of play at the PGA Championship, played this year at Bethpage Black. The team at Michelob says that beer drinkers in New York City will get a $5 rebate on Michelob Ultra six-pack, and will be able to get a free Ultra at certain bars from 3-6pm in New York City. Michelob has yet to announce which bars those are. We'll update this post as soon as that precious information comes to us.

Related: Brooks Koepka on the Golf Digest Podcast, talking about his season-long bet with Justin Thomas and what he's doing now that he's taking a break from the gym

