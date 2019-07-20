The case of the disappearing bottles7 hours ago

British Open 2019: You might be surprised at what's missing at this year’s Open Championship

By
Jordan Spieth
David BlunsdenJordan Spieth juggles a plastic water bottle during last year's Open Championship at Carnoustie.

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Gaze to the north of Royal Portrush Golf Club and there’s water as far as your eyes will take you. At least, that is, when your head isn’t stuck under an umbrella dodging the rain that comes and goes almost daily in these parts.

Water, water, everywhere. But at this year’s Open Championship, there is one place you won’t find it: being sold on the Dunluce Links.

For the first time at the Open, the R&A has removed single-use plastic water bottles for purchase in all concessions areas. Spectators, instead, have been encouraged to bring their own reusable bottles and make use of five purified-water stations located around the course for a fill-up. For those without, more than 5,000 special Open-edition BPA-free stainless-steel bottles were handed out early in the week, with ticketholders also able to buy them (£4.50) for use each day.

RELATED: The lowliest job at Portrush

R&A officials believe the initiative, which has the support of the U.N. Environment’s Clean Seas campaign, will save 120,000 bottles from being used this week at Portrush.

Open Championship water station
Ryan Herrington

Spectators use water stations around the course to get a drink.

According to organizers of Bluewater, a Stockholm-based group that helps develop water solutions, the Open is the first major global sporting event to remove plastic bottles. It only makes sense for the R&A to be conscious of the impact of plastic bottles on the world’s oceans. Each year, the governing body takes the oldest tournament in golf to a seaside links.

Open Championship stainless-steel bottle
Ryan Herrington

The stainless-steel bottle available for spectators, officials and media members.

“For a number of years we’ve looked at whole concepts of recycling, reducing to as close to zero the waste to landfill,” R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said. “This year was a step forward on single-use plastic water bottles. We will look to do more on plastic in the coming year.”

Soda, juice and energy drinks in plastic bottles are still available in the spectator villages, but there could come a day when their sale is also restricted.

The R&A’s initiative also has targeted the golfers competing this week at Portrush; each was given a players’ edition bottle laser-engraved with their name.

“Sports offers a unique opportunity to engage with a global audience on environmental issues,” said the U.N. Environment’s Daniel Cooney. “The Open offers a powerful platform to influence how people think about drinking water and its associated impact on the natural environment.”

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursBritish Open 2019: J.B. Holmes is getting lambasted…
Golf News & ToursBritish Open 2019: Following failed test, Xander Sc…
Golf News & ToursBritish Open 2019: Graeme McDowell holds tight to t…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection