PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and other young stars have often heaped praise upon Tiger Woods for his willingness in recent years to give advice and share some of the knowledge that he has acquired on his way to winning 81 PGA Tour titles, including 15 major championships.

So what happened when Woods reached out to Brooks Koepka, who has finished first-second-first-second in the last four majors and whose caddie, Ricky Elliott, hails from Portrush, to ask about playing a practice round this week at the Open Championship?

We’ll let Tiger take it from here.

“Tell you a funny story,” Woods said Tuesday. “I texted Brooksie, ‘Congratulations on another great finish.’ What he's done in the last four major championships has been just unbelievable. To be so consistent, so solid. He's been in contention to win each and every major championship.

“And I said, ‘Hey, dude, do you mind if I tag along and play a practice round?’ I’ve heard nothing.”

Crickets. Ouch.

We’re guessing there might be more to the story, and that Koepka has a reasonable answer for his lack of reply. Or maybe he’s just upset that Woods grabbed one of the majors that didn’t go Koepka’s way when Tiger won the Masters in April. However, if Koepka wants to keep his future Presidents Cup captain happy, you might want to get back to Tiger in the future.

Check out Golf Digest Schools for the best in video golf instruction

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS