British Open 2019: Tiger Woods takes (good-natured) jab at Brooks Koepka over a possible Portrush practice round

By
PGA Championship - Round One
David CannonFARMINGDALE, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Tiger Woods of the United States walks off the 13th tee with his playing partner Brooks Koepka of the United States during the first round of the 2019 PGA Championship on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park on May 16, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and other young stars have often heaped praise upon Tiger Woods for his willingness in recent years to give advice and share some of the knowledge that he has acquired on his way to winning 81 PGA Tour titles, including 15 major championships.

So what happened when Woods reached out to Brooks Koepka, who has finished first-second-first-second in the last four majors and whose caddie, Ricky Elliott, hails from Portrush, to ask about playing a practice round this week at the Open Championship?

We’ll let Tiger take it from here.

“Tell you a funny story,” Woods said Tuesday. “I texted Brooksie, ‘Congratulations on another great finish.’ What he's done in the last four major championships has been just unbelievable. To be so consistent, so solid. He's been in contention to win each and every major championship.

“And I said, ‘Hey, dude, do you mind if I tag along and play a practice round?’ I’ve heard nothing.”

Crickets. Ouch.

We’re guessing there might be more to the story, and that Koepka has a reasonable answer for his lack of reply. Or maybe he’s just upset that Woods grabbed one of the majors that didn’t go Koepka’s way when Tiger won the Masters in April. However, if Koepka wants to keep his future Presidents Cup captain happy, you might want to get back to Tiger in the future.

