British Open 2019: Television schedule and live-streaming guide

For the first time since 1951, the Open Championship will take place in Northern Ireland as the event makes its return Royal Portrush in County Antrim. The last time the Open was staged there it was won by England's Max Faulkner, who posted a three-under 285 total to win by two over Argentina's Antonio Cerdá.

Royal Portrush has hosted both professional and high-level amateur events since, but this will mark just the second Open to be played on Irish soil. All 146 other editions of the Open have either been played in Scotland or England.

This gives what some believe is a distinct home-field advantage to the likes of Graeme McDowell and Rory McIlroy, who each hail from Northern Ireland. McIlroy was born and raised in Hollywood, County Down, while McDowell grew up just a few steps away from Royal Portrush. His hometown hero storyline is especially special this year because of how McDowell gained entry into the field, by holing a must-make, 30-foot par putt at the RBC Canadian Open to earn a spot at Portrush.

Among the host of other storylines to watch include Tiger Woods looking to win his fourth Open Championship and 16th major, Brooks Koepka attempting to get one step closer to the career Grand Slam with a victory, and Jordan Spieth hoping to snap out of his funk. The Open could be a good place to do it, as his last worldwide victory came in the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale in 2017.

The venue alone is enough reason to tune in this year, and the time difference is always a plus for American golf fans who enjoy morning coverage. You do not want to miss what is now the final major of the golf season. The complete television schedule and live-streaming guide is below.

Television Schedule (all times ET)

Thursday, July 18

Golf Channel -- 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, July 19

Golf Channel -- 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

Golf Channel -- 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

NBC -- 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 21

Golf Channel -- 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

NBC -- 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Live-streaming guide

Throughout the week, TheOpen.com will provide multiple live-streaming options here , including featured groups, highlights and more.

