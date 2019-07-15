British Open 2019: Open Championship Thursday first-round tee times

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — It's a week that has been 68 years in the making. For just the second time in the history of the Open Championship, the R&A is holding the event outside of England and Scotland, bringing it back to Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland after previously playing it here in 1951. Save for "local" natives Rory McIlroy, Graeme McDowell and Darren Clarke, the famed Dunluce Links presents a mystery to most of the 156-player field, who will spend the first few days of the week trying to become acclimated with the place before scores start to count on Thursday.

A relative unknown, England's Max Faulkner, was the winner when the Open was here previously, but recent venues holding majors for the first time or returning to the major spotlight after a long spell away have seen players near the top of the Official World Golf Ranking coming away the winners .

It seems fitting that the R&A would choose one of Northern Ireland's own to hit the opening shot of the 148th Open, Clarke being picked to do the honors. Here are the remaining threesomes for the opening rounds.

Thursday's First Round

All times local

6:35 a.m. Darren CLARKE

James SUGRUE (a)

Charley HOFFMAN

6:46 am

Emiliano GRILLO

Sung KANG

Thomas THURLOWAY (a)

6:57 am

Andy SULLIVAN

Christiaan BEZUIDENHOUT

Alexander LEVY

7:08 am

Chan KIM

Zander LOMBARD

Brandon WU (a)

7:19 am

Richard STERNE

Romain LANGASQUE

Matthias SCHMID (a)

7:30 am

Padraig HARRINGTON

Matthew FITZPATRICK

Andrew PUTNAM

7:41 am

Bubba WATSON

Eddie PEPPERELL

Rafa CABRERA-BELLO

7:52 am

Phil MICKELSON

Shane LOWRY

Branden GRACE

8:03 am

Alex NOREN

Mike LORENZO-VERA

Sam LOCKE

8:14 am

Webb SIMPSON

Sergio GARCIA

C.T. PAN

8:25 am

Ryan PALMER

Andrea PAVAN

Dylan FRITTELLI

8:36 am

Kyle STANLEY

Robert MACINTYRE

Andrew JOHNSTON

8:47 am

Mikko KORHONEN

Oliver WILSON

Curtis KNIPES (a)

9:03 am

Ian POULTER

Sungjae IM

Kiradech APHIBARNRAT

9:14 am

Henrik STENSON

Xander SCHAUFFELE

Graeme MCDOWELL

9:25 am

Haotong LI

Russell KNOX

Bernd WIESBERGER

9:36 am

Jason KOKRAK

Connor SYME

Austin CONNELLY

9:47 am

Zach JOHNSON

David DUVAL

Corey CONNERS

9:58 am

Francesco MOLINARI

Bryson DECHAMBEAU

Adam SCOTT

10:09 am

Rory MCILROY

Gary WOODLAND

Paul CASEY

10:20 am

Rickie FOWLER

Kevin KISNER

Hideki MATSUYAMA

10:31 am

Jim FURYK

Si-Woo KIM

Jimmy WALKER

10:42 am

Luke LIST

Alexander BJORK

Paul WARING

10:53 am

Shugo IMAHIRA

Nate LASHLEY

Benjamin HEBERT

11:04 am

Mikumu HORIKAWA

Callum SHINKWIN

Garrick PORTEOUS

11:15 am

Prom MEESAWAT

Matthew BALDWIN

Jack SENIOR

11:36 am

Tom LEHMAN

Joaquin NIEMANN

Miguel Angel JIMENEZ

11:47 am

Byeong Hun AN

Jorge CAMPILLO

Chris WOOD

11:58 am

Joel DAHMEN

Adri ARNAUS

Dimitrios PAPADATOS

12:09 pm

Stewart CINK

Rory SABBATINI

Innchoon HWANG

12:20 pm

Erik VAN ROOYEN

Kurt KITAYAMA

Jake MCLEOD

12:31 pm

Ryan FOX

Shaun NORRIS

Dongkyu JANG

12:42 pm

Tyrrell HATTON

Keith MITCHELL

Thomas PIETERS

12:53 pm

Justin THOMAS

Tommy FLEETWOOD

Thorbjorn OLESEN

1:04 pm

Brooks KOEPKA

Louis OOSTHUIZEN

Shubhankar SHARMA

1:15 pm

Billy HORSCHEL

Jazz JANEWATTANANOND

Aaron WISE

1:26 pm

Jordan SPIETH

Marc LEISHMAN

Danny WILLETT

1:37 pm

Cameron SMITH

Adam HADWIN

David LIPSKY

1:48 pm

Paul LAWRIE

Chez REAVIE

Justin HARDING

2:04 pm

Takumi KANAYA (a)

Tom LEWIS

Brandon STONE

2:15 pm

Lucas GLOVER

Joost LUITEN

Nino BERTASIO

2:26 pm

Ernie ELS

JB HOLMES

Abraham ANCER

2:37 pm

Brandt SNEDEKER

Lee WESTWOOD

Brian HARMAN

2:48 pm

Justin ROSE

Tony FINAU

Lucas BJERREGAARD

2:59 pm

Dustin JOHNSON

Jason DAY

Keegan BRADLEY

3:10 pm

Tiger WOODS

Matt WALLACE

Patrick REED

3:21 pm

Jon RAHM

Patrick CANTLAY

Matt KUCHAR

3:32 pm

Kevin STREELMAN

Doc REDMAN

Robert ROCK

3:43 pm

Adrian OTAEGUI

Yuta IKEDA

Isidro BENITEZ

3:54 pm

Patton KIZZIRE

Sang Hyun PARK

Yuki INAMORI

4:05 pm

Yoshinori FUJIMOTO

Doyeob MUN

Andrew WILSON

4:16 pm

Gunn CHAROENKUL

Yosuke ASAJI

Ashton TURNER

