British Open 2019: Kyle Stanley confronted by playing partner for not yelling 'Fore'

Robert MacIntyre made the cut in his Open Championship debut, shooting rounds of 68 and 72 to advance to the weekend at Royal Portrush. However, it was the Scotland native's words, not play, that made headlines Friday night.

After his second round, MacIntyre took exception with Kyle Stanley for a perceived lack of etiquette.

"Yeah, there's a few things that I've been not happy about today. And coming down the last, I wasn't happy with the one on 17. Not just with me," MacIntyre said.

The 22-year-old elaborated that his ire was directed at one of his playing partners. Though MacIntyre was also paired with Andrew (Beef) Johnston, the Scotsman reports MacIntyre was referring to Stanley.

"The ball is going in the crowd. We're shouting 'fore,' the ball is coming down," MacIntyre said. "We're shouting as it's coming into the crowd, and he's just standing watching it. People don't have enough time to react after we shout."

According to MacIntyre, the errant ball hit the mother of Greg Milne, MacIntyre's caddie, on the 17th hole. According to the Scotsman, it was the second time during the round Stanley didn't give warning, hitting a marshal on the shin on the 14th hole.

Pinterest Richard Sellers - PA Images MacIntyre and his caddie during Thursday's first round.

After the wayward shot at the 17th, MacIntyre said he confronted his playing partner.

"I said I wasn't happy. And I didn't really like the response," MacIntyre said. "He's the only one I've seen. Straight in the crowd. It was in the crowd from the word go. And we expect them to shout 'fore.'

"It wasn't too pleasant. But you've got to tell them."

MacIntyre reiterated that Stanley did not take the news well, but believes that Stanley had an obligation to protect the gallery.

"Just shout, simple as that. Us, too, shouted as it was coming down, but you don't have time," MacIntyre said. "It's too late then. People are diving out of the way of things when they should have more time."

MacIntyre is in his rookie season on the European Tour. Stanley, who also made the cut with rounds of 75-67, had not returned Golf Digest's requests for comment as of writing.