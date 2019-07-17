Trending
First Blood

British Open 2019: Jon Rahm was not amused by Twitter ridiculing his Wimbledon outfit

By
an hour ago
The Open Championship 2019 - Preview Day Four - Royal Portrush Golf Club
Niall Carson - PA Images(Photo by Niall Carson/PA Images via Getty Images)

Jon Rahm's "Rahmbo" sobriquet is part surname, part resemblance to Sylvester Stallone. But judging by his icy response to a line of questioning at the Open Championship, it appears the Spaniard has taken the nickname to heart.

And ... well, just know that Twitter, and Thomas Pieters, drew "First Blood."

Last week at Wimbledon cameras caught Rahm in an ensemble that can only be described as "Fourth of July themed funeral afterparty." Social media had a field day with the attire, which included Rahm's European Tour counterpart Pieters:

All in fun, yes? Not in the eyes of Rahm. Meeting with the media at Royal Portrush, the 24-year-old was asked his thoughts on the viral moment. Let the awkwardness ensue:

Have you managed to catch up with Thomas Pieters, since he was poking fun at your outfit at Wimbledon?
JON RAHM: No, I haven't seen him this week.

He had some fun on Twitter.
JON RAHM: I saw the Tweet. I haven't seen him, no. And I'm not necessarily going to look for him after something like that.

Q. It's quite a unique ensemble. Do you usually dress like that?
JON RAHM: I mean, I like to stay up with modern fashions. I can always say that wasn't my first choice of shirt to wear. The tie was; the shirt wasn't. Still, you've got to wear it with confidence, that's all I can say.

Q. Was it the only one that was there, the only one that was ironed and ready to go?
JON RAHM: Yeah, for reasons -- for just it didn't come, the shirt I wanted to wear didn't come from the dry cleaners in time. But still, it's one of the shirts I have that I've worn before. It's not meant to be worn with a suit. I'd rather not go to a Royal box with a starred shirt. But it's what I had. I got compliments in the Royal box. As far as I'm concerned it was a good day.

OOOOOOOKAY, then. Haven't seen that much tension since the end of "Over the Top." Sorry, wrong Stallone vehicle.

Still, let's chalk this up to Rahm being in major mode, a mindset that leaves no room for such frivolity. That, or he thought the suit looked dope.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Big Baller Bust

This Big Baller Brand's going-out-of-business sale is the saddest, greatest thing you'll ever...

an hour ago
First Blood

British Open 2019: Jon Rahm was not amused by Twitter ridiculing his Wimbledon outfit

an hour ago
Peak Philly

Philadelphia reporter asks two young kids in Phillies gear if the Phillies are going to win....

an hour ago
Viral Videos

Watch a British Open rookie make an eagle by THROWING his golf ball in the hole

3 hours ago
Memory Lane

British Open 2019: Why does Rory McIlroy have a washing machine logo on his shirt? The answer...

21 hours ago
Come Again?

If you heard MLB players saying anything weird last week, it's because Jimmy Fallon put them...

21 hours ago
The Grind

Brooks Koepka snubs Tiger Woods, a new worst celebrity golfer emerges & Jena Sims turns heads...

a day ago
Must Watch

British Open 2019: This Nike mini-doc will have you emptying the bank account on Rory McIlroy...

July 16, 2019
First Pitches

Danielle Kang throws first pitch at Phillies game, could definitely earn a setup role in the...

July 16, 2019
Love is A Highway

Local idiot marries can of Keystone Light because true love knows no bounds

July 15, 2019
Bottoms Up

T.J. Oshie funnels beer at American Century Championship, continues proud tradition of Caps'...

July 15, 2019
Home of the Brave

British Open 2019: American hero Kevin Kisner rocks '1776' hat to Royal Portrush practice...

July 15, 2019
Highlights

Sean Payton hit a recovery shot off a boat that would make Phil Mickelson jealous

July 15, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Wimbledon 2019 was the sunset of legends

July 15, 2019
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson claims he's lost 15 pounds during six-day fast ahead of the Open Championship

July 14, 2019
Memes For Days

The real winner of Wimbledon this year? Woody Harrelson, of course

July 14, 2019
Golf Rage

Put this Tyrrell Hatton club throw directly into the club throw Hall of Fame

July 13, 2019
Absolute Units

The height difference between Tacko Fall and fellow Celtics rookie will scramble your brain an...

July 12, 2019
Related
The LoopThis Big Baller Brand's going-out-of-business sale …
The LoopBritish Open 2019: Jon Rahm was not amused by Twitt…
Golf News & ToursBritish Open 2019: Is the current best iron player …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection