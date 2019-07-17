Jon Rahm's "Rahmbo" sobriquet is part surname, part resemblance to Sylvester Stallone. But judging by his icy response to a line of questioning at the Open Championship, it appears the Spaniard has taken the nickname to heart.

And ... well, just know that Twitter, and Thomas Pieters, drew "First Blood ."

Last week at Wimbledon cameras caught Rahm in an ensemble that can only be described as "Fourth of July themed funeral afterparty." Social media had a field day with the attire, which included Rahm's European Tour counterpart Pieters:

All in fun, yes? Not in the eyes of Rahm. Meeting with the media at Royal Portrush, the 24-year-old was asked his thoughts on the viral moment. Let the awkwardness ensue:

Have you managed to catch up with Thomas Pieters, since he was poking fun at your outfit at Wimbledon?

JON RAHM: No, I haven't seen him this week.

He had some fun on Twitter.

JON RAHM: I saw the Tweet. I haven't seen him, no. And I'm not necessarily going to look for him after something like that.

Q. It's quite a unique ensemble. Do you usually dress like that?

JON RAHM: I mean, I like to stay up with modern fashions. I can always say that wasn't my first choice of shirt to wear. The tie was; the shirt wasn't. Still, you've got to wear it with confidence, that's all I can say.

Q. Was it the only one that was there, the only one that was ironed and ready to go?

JON RAHM: Yeah, for reasons -- for just it didn't come, the shirt I wanted to wear didn't come from the dry cleaners in time. But still, it's one of the shirts I have that I've worn before. It's not meant to be worn with a suit. I'd rather not go to a Royal box with a starred shirt. But it's what I had. I got compliments in the Royal box. As far as I'm concerned it was a good day.

OOOOOOOKAY, then. Haven't seen that much tension since the end of "Over the Top." Sorry, wrong Stallone vehicle.

Still, let's chalk this up to Rahm being in major mode, a mindset that leaves no room for such frivolity. That, or he thought the suit looked dope.