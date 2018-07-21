Trending
Pace Yourself

British Open 2018: Looks like this fan celebrated Tiger's Saturday charge a little too hard at Carnoustie

By
an hour ago

As Tiger Woods made his Saturday charge at Carnoustie, carding a five-under 66 to get into contention, social media exploded, naturally. Tiger could tie for the lead at the Sanderson Farms and Twitter would still blow up, but when he does so at a major, things really get out of control. Now, just imagine what it's like actually being on the grounds at Carnoustie when it happens.

RELATED: We have explosive new evidence in the endless "British Open" vs. "Open Championship" debate

The chaos that likely ensued was too much for one fan to handle, as you can see in the video below. This is what happens when you play the "let's chug a beer for every birdie Tiger makes" game and Woods pours in six of them in an 11-hole span:

Nap time. You got to pace yourselves, kids. That's day one stuff. Not to mention the countless party fouls this man has committed, like leaving four beers unfinished, stacking cups and being the first to fall asleep. Or, if you look at it glass half full, maybe he's just resting up for the rest of the afternoon. With a lot of golf to play, it's a pretty savvy move, but he should probably stick to waters if he eventually wakes up.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Pace Yourself

British Open 2018: Looks like this fan celebrated Tiger's Saturday charge a little too hard at...

an hour ago
Style Statements

British Open 2018: Twitter can't get enough of Tom Lehman rocking a backwards hat at...

July 20, 2018
Wait, What?

Worst call in baseball history (and possibly sports history) takes place in Mexican League...

July 20, 2018
Chuck 'Em Up

This box score involving LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball is absolutely bonkers (in a bad way)

July 20, 2018
Golf Guy

British Open 2018: Following a three-under 68 at the Open, Brandon Stone went to play the Old...

July 19, 2018
The Cleveland Branch

The Cleveland Browns' 'Office' parody is pretty good (unlike the Cleveland Browns)

July 19, 2018
Green Jackets

Trey Burton's "Philly Special" ESPYs jacket is the second greatest green jacket on earth

July 19, 2018
Tour Life

British Open 2018: Kevin Kisner's key to leading? "Try to smash" Jason Dufner in the face of)

July 19, 2018
British Open

British Open 2018: Yanni's "In Celebration of Man" is back -- and it's as glorious as ever

July 19, 2018
Point Missers

Why was totally unmarketable Mike Trout making this young fan's day when he could have been...

July 19, 2018
When in Carnoustie...

British Open 2018: 11 scotches to drink for breakfast while watching The Open

July 19, 2018
Viral Videos

British Open 2018: Watch Jean van de Velde's epic collapse again -- in LEGO form

July 19, 2018
WAGs

British Open 2018: Past champ's wife asks fantastic question on the eve of this year's Open

July 18, 2018
Fake Football

A semi-statistical power ranking of 'Madden' cover stars

July 18, 2018
Growing Pains

British Open 2018: Even Rory McIlroy makes fun of his hairstyle from the previous Open at...

July 18, 2018
Random Daggers

Walmart's Twitter account daggers a Tennessee fan in most random thing you'll see all day

July 18, 2018
Gambling

Spurs fans won't want to see their team's NBA title odds following Kawhi Leonard-DeMar DeRozan...

July 18, 2018
Goldblum

Europe continues to outclass America, as shirtless Jeff Goldblum statue appears in London

July 18, 2018
Related
Golf News & ToursBritish Open 2018: 7 reasons the Open Championship …
The LoopAdd UNC coach Roy Williams to the list of people wi…
The LoopWalmart's Twitter account daggers a Tennessee fan i…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection