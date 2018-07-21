As Tiger Woods made his Saturday charge at Carnoustie, carding a five-under 66 to get into contention, social media exploded, naturally. Tiger could tie for the lead at the Sanderson Farms and Twitter would still blow up, but when he does so at a major, things really get out of control. Now, just imagine what it's like actually being on the grounds at Carnoustie when it happens.

The chaos that likely ensued was too much for one fan to handle, as you can see in the video below. This is what happens when you play the "let's chug a beer for every birdie Tiger makes" game and Woods pours in six of them in an 11-hole span:

Nap time. You got to pace yourselves, kids. That's day one stuff. Not to mention the countless party fouls this man has committed, like leaving four beers unfinished, stacking cups and being the first to fall asleep. Or, if you look at it glass half full, maybe he's just resting up for the rest of the afternoon. With a lot of golf to play, it's a pretty savvy move, but he should probably stick to waters if he eventually wakes up.