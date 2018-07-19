Trending
Golf Guy

British Open 2018: Following a three-under 68 at the Open, Brandon Stone went to play the Old Course (with hickory clubs)

Last week at the Scottish Open, the European Tour had players in the field try out hickory clubs on the par-3 12th at Gullane Golf Club during a practice round, and the resulting #HickoryChallenge video was a hilarious mix of good, bad and ugly. There were appearances from Padraig Harrington, Patrick Reed, Lee Westwood and Rickie Fowler. One glaring omission, though, was Brandon Stone, the eventual winner of the event thanks to a 10-under 60 in the final round.

RELATED: Brandon Stone's approach at Carnoustie's 18th goes from out of bounds to just off the green

That's okay though, because Stone staged his own hickory challenge of sorts at the Old Course following a three-under 68 in the Open Championship. Yes, you read that correctly. Stone played at Carnoustie on Thursday morning and then went to St. Andrews for more golf. When you're playing as well as he is right now, you wouldn't want to stop either:

When most tour pros are heading to the range or the putting green to work out some kinks after their rounds, Stone is breaking out an old set of hickorys and touring around the home of golf on a beautiful night in Scotland. It's a move we have nothing but the utmost respect for (and one we're all extremely jealous of). We hope the 25-year-old South African keeps it rolling on Friday at Carnoustie when he tees off at 1:37 p.m., local time. The only question is, where is he playing in the morning?

