British Open 2018: Adam Scott is calling a legend out of retirement to caddie this week, and no, it's not Steve Williams

Adam Scott is a man in desperate need of a shot of vitality. The former No. 1 has fallen to No. 82 in the world, with just one top-10 finish in 15 PGA Tour starts, and his notoriously bad short game has never been worse (192nd in strokes gained: putting). He also just parted ways with caddie David Clark. Needing someone on the bag, Scott is using the opportunity to call in a legend from retirement to get him straightened out.

And no, it's not Steve Williams.

The caddie in question is Fanny Sunesson, famous for looping Nick Faldo in his glory years (with Sir Nick for four of his six major championships, including two Open victories). Sunesson, the first female caddie to win a major, last carried for Henrik Stenson in 2012, although was forced to call it quits with a nagging back issue. She now works as a mental coach and instructor.

Scott had four consecutive top-10 finishes at the Open from 2012 to 2015, but finished T-27 the last time the championship was at Carnoustie. The Aussie is playing with Brendan Steele and Zach Johnson at 1:15 p.m. local time on Thursday.

