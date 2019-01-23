Bridgestone’s new Tour B XW-1 wedges built with the better player in mind

Bridgestone has enjoyed a hot streak on the PGA Tour with players like Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau and Matt Kuchar finding the winner's circle with the brand's ball. The company is now hoping to make inroads in the wedge department.

On Wednesday Bridgestone revealed the new Tour B XW-1 collection of wedges, a set constructed with better players in mind.

“Low-mid handicappers are going to love the control and feel that our new Tour B XW-1 wedges deliver,” said Zack Kupperbusch, golf club marketing manager at Bridgestone Golf. “The combination of the industry’s most premium forging and our new Biting Rail Milled grooves provide unparalleled softness and optimum spin on a variety of short shots.”

The Tour B XW-1 series boasts three distinct sole configurations, each designed to optimize the types of shots played with that particular club. For example, the F sole is found on the 50-degree gap wedge, which the intention of improving turf interaction on full to mid-range approach shots for added stability at impact. The M sole, designed to be the series' "multi-purpose sole," focuses on providing versatility throughout the bag while maintaining control. The A sole is the line's forgiving club, with its primary intention to create consistent contact for the player.

The XW-1 also features Bridgestone’s proprietary Biting Rail Milled grooves. Rather than milled with randomized swirls or etched-in lines, a distinct pattern of four mini-grooves adds extra friction. leading to more spin on approach and greenside recovery shots. The series is premium forged from 1020 mild carbon steel to promote soft feel.

The XW-1 wedges are available in right-hand only with a satin chrome finish and come stock with a Modus Tour 105 stiff shaft. With retail availability beginning March 1, 2019, the street price will be $139.99 per club.

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS