Bridgestone makes Tiger Woods-specific, limited-edition versions of Tour B XS golf balls available

Tiger Woods’ Bridgestone Tour B XS golf ball is getting a new jacket of sorts to commemorate the green one its most famous user now is wearing again.

Bridgestone announced this week that a limited edition of the Tour B XS ball will come in special packaging to honor Woods’ fifth green jacket and 15th major.

The green wrapping shows the now nearly iconic image of the exultant Woods with the words, “Thank you for letting us be a part of your historic 15th major.”

Bridgestone Golf president and CEO Dan Murphy was ebullient in praising Woods and the impact he can have on the company’s business, as Murphy posted a video of his own Tiger-like in-office celebration after the Masters win.

“Tiger winning Augusta is huge for our brand,” Murphy said. “Seeing our Bridgestone ‘B’ rolling toward the hole on international TV is a big boost. The victory pays off a big bet we made in not only contracting with Tiger but in featuring him in all our ads this year. In a word: Wow!”

The special Tiger packaging was made available to retailers for pre-order last week, and according to company officials it sold out in 24 hours. The company also said it has sold out of all Tour B XS golf balls, too.

The commemorative box will be available in stores April 26 at the same price as the standard packaging ($45 per dozen).