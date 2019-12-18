Trending
How Do You Do, Fellow Kids?

Brian Cashman botches the hell out of Ariana Grande's name in an attempt to appeal to the youngins

By
2 hours ago

Brian Cashman did it. He got his white whale in Gerritt Cole, who the Yankees GM inked to an absurd nine-year, $324 million contract, a record for a pitcher. It was a stones-on-the-table type signing, a message to everybody that the Yankees are still very much the Yankees. So you'll have to forgive Cashman if he was feeling himself at Cole's introductory press conference on Wednesday morning.

RELATED: Yankees MVP admits he's awful quote after giving series of awful quotes

Cashman was so giddy, in fact, that in an attempt to appeal to the younger crowd, he quoted an Ariana Grande song. The problem? Cashman referred to her as "Adriana Grande," and when quoting her famous "Thank you, next" lyric, he said "Next ? Thank you next?" Enjoy the clip in all its boomer glory:

As many were quick to point out on Twitter, this is quite literally a reenactment of the "how do you do, fellow kids?" Steve Buschemi meme:

The "ok, boomer" craze might be the worst thing that's happened in 2019, which I realize is saying a lot, but this is one of the great boomer moments of our time. Trying to quote an extremely famous pop star, completely botching her name AND basically changing the lyrics of the song you're attempting to quote. Boss moves only from Cashman. Perhaps he was just introduced to Adriana Ariana by this mystery woman who was seen standing next to him during the ALCS:

Or, maybe he's just a member of the Grande Gang, which is a name I just made up for Ariana Grande's fan club. You can keep that one for free.

RELATED: Brett Gardner unleashes all his rage on top of Yankees dugout

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Homacide

Max Homa's roast game is as good as his golf game

6 minutes ago
How Do You Do, Fellow Kids?

Brian Cashman botches the hell out of Ariana Grande's name in an attempt to appeal to the...

2 hours ago
How Does He Do It?

Former Golf Channel star Holly Sonders gets engaged to professional gambler Vegas Dave

3 hours ago
RIP Kevin

'Tis the season to remember this theory that Kevin from 'Home Alone' was dead the whole time

4 hours ago
Top Shelf

Send Andrei Svechnikov to New England prep school, because the guy can't stop scoring bonkers...

5 hours ago
Hail 2 Old KU

While your coach is out recruiting, Les Miles is getting pulled behind an ATV on a sled

6 hours ago
Here We Go Again

Chris Simms' list of the top 10 QBs of all time should be punishable by prison sentence

a day ago
Bill Beat

Bill Belichick's innovative new approach to sweatpants is driving the internet wild

December 17, 2019
The Grind

Tiger Woods' perfect week, a first-ever Presidents Cup ejection, and the motivational words of...

December 17, 2019
Presented By Charmin Ultra

According to Steven Adams, Steven Adams defecated himself before game-winning free throw

December 17, 2019
Bowlmania

20 signs you're watching a crappy college football bowl game

December 16, 2019
Laying The Wood

Kyler Murray might have made the best tackle of another wild NFL Sunday

December 16, 2019
Buffalo Wild-Out Wings

Protip: If you're a high-school soccer coach, don't take your team to Hooters following a loss

December 16, 2019
Luckiest Guy Ever?

This is the miracle of all miracle parlays: You won't believe how one bettor covered this $200...

December 16, 2019
Let's Go Buffalo

Bills Mafia waited at the airport at 2 a.m. in 25-degree temps to greet the Bills after spot

December 16, 2019
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Let's take the Browns out back and put them out of their...

December 16, 2019
Peak Gronk

Bill Belichick told the most predictable Gronk story ever on "NFL 100"

December 14, 2019
It's a bird, it's a plane...

The Ravens' new hologram show is going to make a giant mess of someone's windshield

December 13, 2019
Related
The LoopBrian Cashman botches the hell out of Ariana Grande…
The LoopFormer Golf Channel star Holly Sonders gets engaged…
The Loop'Tis the season to remember this theory that Kevin …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved