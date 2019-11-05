Brendon Todd celebrated his PGA Tour win with a middle seat in coach on ride back from Bermuda

Brendon Todd has reason to celebrate. After a multi-year slump that saw Todd miss 37 of 40 cuts, drop outside the top 2000 and consider quitting the game altogether, the 34-year-old shot 62 on Sunday to win the Bermuda Championship.

The victory bestowed entry into the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the Players and the PGA Championship, along with an exemption through the 2021-22 season and a $540,000 paycheck.

Time to pop bottles in first class, right? Wrong. Double wrong. According to a tweet from Golf Channel analyst Jim Galllagher Jr., Todd sat in a middle seat on his voyage back to the U.S.

Todd has made over $7.2 million in his PGA Tour career, so he can probably afford at least a window seat. But paychecks have been few and far between over the last four years, and you have to think he made the reservation before he knew he was going to win his second PGA Tour title. Good on him for saving money—that flight to Maui certainly won’t be cheap.