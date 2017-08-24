Brandt Snedeker can't unsee this god-forsaken golf swing

Optometrists warned of the dangers of looking into the solar eclipse, as a stare into the phenomenon could have caused serious eye damage. After watching this god-forsaken golf swing, Brandt Snedeker probably wishes for such fate.

Snedeker, who's on the sidelines for the rest of the season due to a rib injury, found time to help out an amateur with his game. Following a few practice hacks, nothing looked amiss. That is, until said am unleashed a motion that would make Charles Barkley blush:

There are some things you can't unsee, my friends.

"Oh my gosh," Snedeker remarks. "I very rarely get left speechless." Credit Snedeker for leaving it at that. Because, sometimes, words don't do artistic works justice.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS