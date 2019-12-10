Bradley Hughes on helping Brendon Todd overcome the yips, and playing in the inaugural Presidents Cup

Some of golf's biggest stars shined brightly this fall , but only Brendon Todd, a player plagued by the full-swing yips who ended 2018 ranked No. 2,006 in the world, won twice—in a row—to complete one of the more remarkable comebacks in golf history. And behind the 34-year-old's resurrection was a former PGA Tour pro, Bradley Hughes, who hasn't been surprised by his student's success at all.

"When you're a good player, you never forget how to do it all," Hughes told Golf Digest. "You've just sort of been led down the wrong track or lost your way a bit. So I was able to point him back and everything's going well for him, and well for me."

Not surprisingly is that Hughes, who teaches out of Holly Tree Country Club in Simpsonville, S.C., is a busy man these days as word of the work he's done with Todd spreads. The two-time Australian Masters champ took time out of his packed schedule to join this week's Golf Digest Podcast to discuss his work with Todd, his book that helped bring the two together, and his swing theory that focuses more on pressure than positions.

Hughes also shared stories from playing in the inaugural Presidents Cup in 1994, and gave some insight into this year's venue, Royal Melbourne, which he grew up playing and still considers his favorite golf course in the world. Plus, Sam Weinman and Keely Levins joined me to discuss Patrick Reed's latest rules controversy, and Stephen Hennessey and Christopher Powers offered their best bets for the Presidents Cup. Please have a listen: