Trending
Below The Belt

Blues defenseman scores goal off ref's groin, but it gets disallowed because the Blues can't catch a break

By
an hour ago

Coming off a rough 48-hour stretch that included an embarrassing 6-1 loss on home ice and a teammate-on-teammate fight in the very next practice, the St. Louis Blues were in desperate need of something to go their way on Tuesday against the Florida Panthers. A good bounce of the puck, an early power play, or anything that resembled positive momentum to get the crowd into it would have been a welcome sight.

Less than six minutes into the game, St. Louis got exactly that when defenseman Robert Bortuzzo (who was involved in the donnybrook on Monday) routinely dumped the puck in to the right corner of Florida's defensive zone. As it sailed toward referee Tim Peel, he was unable to get out of the way in time, and the puck caromed right off his groin, miraculously finding the back of the net as Panthers goalie Robert Luongo failed to corral it:

However, as Blues play-by-play man John Kelly was quick to point out, a goal does not count if it's deflected off an official. While this is an extremely rare occurrence, they do have a rule specifically stating this:

If the Blues didn't have bad luck, they'd have no luck at all. St. Louis did go on to win though, a much-needed 4-3 victory that keeps them out of the basement of the Western Conference for the time being. As for Peel (and his private parts), he took it like a champ and was able to skate off with no help. Definition of hockey tough.

RELATED: St. Louis Blues defenseman tells ref "I can do whatever I want" after ref tells him to move

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Bozos

Golf club thief dubbed the "Doof of Hazzard" caught thanks to funny video posted by police

18 minutes ago
Below The Belt

Blues defenseman scores goal off ref's groin, but it gets disallowed because the Blues can't a...

an hour ago
Happier Holidays

The best booze gifts to give (and get) this holiday season

19 hours ago
The Grind

Ian Poulter trolls Team USA, Beef gets engaged, Dan Marino's trick shots & an incredible golf...

a day ago
Title Town

Atlanta United celebrated the MLS Cup in the most Atlanta (and NSFW) way imaginable

a day ago
WTF

LeBron finds a way to randomly dagger Knicks fans after last game against Dwyane Wade

December 11, 2018
Bad Optics

St. Louis Blues teammates fight during practice, team has reached peak dysfunction

December 10, 2018
Decisions

Should You Take A Golf Trip This Year?

December 10, 2018
Slumps

Devils goalie Cory Schneider in danger of going full-calendar year without a regular season...

December 10, 2018
Daggers

Dallas and Philly pull off the impossible again and the rest of the worst bad beats of the...

December 10, 2018
Fins Up

Even Jack Nicklaus couldn't believe the "Miami Miracle"

December 10, 2018
Hidden Blessings

Plane makes emergency landing on golf course, golfers can thank frost delay for still being...

December 10, 2018
Monday Superlatives

Luka Doncic is Slovenian, but he owns the state of Texas now

December 10, 2018
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: BREAKING -- Mark Sanchez still stinks

December 9, 2018
Defying Physics

Patrick Mahomes not only tried a no-look pass, but pulled it off perfectly. Put him in the HOF...

December 9, 2018
Comebacks?

Jason Garrett has made multiple attempts to save the MNF broadcast this year (sort of)

December 9, 2018
Ryder Cup 2018

Ian Poulter daggers U.S. Ryder Cup team with savage T-shirt to rub in the European win in...

December 8, 2018
Movies

Clint Eastwood's new film, 'The Mule,' features a Toby Keith song inspired by a conversation a...

December 7, 2018
Related
The LoopNHL player tells ref "I can do whatever I want" aft…
The LoopPhiladelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux scores ep…
The LoopMaple Leafs defenseman scores fluke goal, apologize…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection