Putters2 hours ago

Bettinardi releases next generation of BB Series and Inovai putters

By

It's been 20 years since Robert Bettinardi introduced the BB Series to the putter world. The lineup, and company, have an ardent fan base, which can be problematic with new releases. How do you maintain the aesthetic and quality of the products your consumers fell in love with while offering the modern technology that's so imperative to today's game?

Yet Bettinardi achieved success on both fronts with its 2020 edition of the BB Series.

"I truly feel like this BB Series encompasses the core of Bettinardi.” said Bettinardi, founder of Bettinardi Golf.

The traditional elements of a Bettinardi putter are featured, highlighted by the company's "super fly" face milling pattern that provides a crisp, muted feel at impact. Additionally a flat, soft topline provides an appealing look at address.

But this year's model features more weight thanks to a heavier, stiffer, Tour-weight shaft, aiding consistency by stabilizing the stroke. A black "glacier" matte finish reduces glare off the head, with a red, white, and blue paint scheme promoting a patriotic motif.

Alongside the BB series, Bettinardi also released its latest iteration to the Inovai line. The mallet features more visible technology than the BB thanks to its utilization of multi-materials. An aluminum, anodized blue body is paired with a stainless steel face, the dichotomy serving as an alignment aid and framing tool. Similar to the BB, a stiffer shaft than previous models stabilizes the stroke, and Bettinardi's milling process eliminates more than 50 percent of material from the face, which provides soft, consistent sound and feel at impact.

“It’s a special putter for me," said Sam Bettinardi, vice president of Bettinardi Golf. "From taking the initial feedback from Tour, to working alongside my father on the engineering side, reversing our bi-metal technology for a more solid feeling MOI putter with a one-piece Crescent neck, I believe together we have developed a break-through in putter feel, design, and technology.”

All will be offered in a special dark out color scheme with a matching premium Made in USA headcover and premium grip.

The BB Series is available for pre-order at $300, while the Inovai 6.0 is listed at $400.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursPhil Mickelson just gave a perfect Phil Mickelson a…
Golf News & ToursSe Ri Pak is named the 2020 recipient of the Bob Jo…
Golf News & Tours2020 American Express golf picks: Sorry, Tony: Here…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved