Best Golf Training Apparel

With fitness becoming increasingly more important to golfers, golf companies are stepping up to provide the apparel and accessories to match each activity. RLX Golf designed a line that can be worn at country club gyms or even for a quick range session. Replace those ratty cotton workout t-shirts with a lightweight jersey top that retains shape and wicks away moisture. The Performance Jersey Jogger Pants ($128) have been a favorite for young players on tour like Justin Thomas because they feel like sweatpants but have a much more refined look. The line also includes compression-lined shorts, stretch terry outerwear pieces and an extra-comfortable cashmere hoodie.
Golf Training Apparel: RLX Golf
Compression-Lined Short
Performance Jersey T-Shirt
Camo Wool Hooded Sweater
Performance Jersey Jogger Pant
Packable Golf Windbreaker
Honorable Mention: Lululemon
Honorable Mention: Rhone
