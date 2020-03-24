Steady stock market gains, low unemployment and a sturdy dollar add up to good times for golf tour operators. They’re reporting very strong bookings for their 2020 packages—indeed, many are sold out—and are already looking forward to a busy 2021. But you won’t catch the best tour operators basking in their success. They’re always looking forward, searching for the next new thing that will draw in more customers. For Haversham & Baker, whose couples trips have doubled in the past five years, that means recruiting private tour guides in many of its markets. They keep travelers informed and entertained during their off-course hours. It’s also been adding unusual experiences such as a foodie’s tour of Edinburgh or dinner with a Scottish clan chief.

Kalos Golf has added a trip through the Caribbean to its menu of cruise offerings for 2021. For the super high-end traveler, it’s pitching a 21-day round-the-world adventure with stops in Hawaii, Australia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Oman, Rwanda and Morocco. Not a long enough trip? Perry Golf allows you to combine several of its highly regarded cruises back-to-back to form trips of 24 days or more, including stops in South America, South Africa and Norway. Celtic Golf has built a specialty in combining golf trips with big tournaments. It took 350 people to last year’s Open Championship, for example, and 360 to the Solheim Cup. It’s anticipating massive interest for next year’s 150th anniversary Open at St. Andrews, where it is an authorized ticket provider. Carr Golf is the official golf travel provider for this fall’s Notre Dame-Navy football game in Dublin, hoping to tempt traveling Americans with side trips to Royal County Down, Royal Portrush, and the like. Meanwhile, Carr continues to expand its events business. Its highly popular World Invitational Father & Son Golf Tournament in Ireland now has a U.S. version. This year it’ll be held at the Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.

Best Golf Tour Operators :

Carr Golf

Celtic Golf

Haversham & Baker Golfing Expeditions

Kalos Golf

PerryGolf

