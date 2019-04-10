Best Golf Resorts In The Northeast/New England

CRYSTAL SPRINGS RESORT

Hamburg, N.J.

Golf adventures for the entire family, from challenging courses like Ballyowen and Crystal Springs to FootGolf on the nine-hole Minerals and Cascades courses to a fun natural-grass putting course at the Grand Cascades Lodge.

OMNI MOUNT WASHINGTON RESORT

Bretton Woods, N.H.

The vast labyrinth of a hotel has been around for more than 100 years, as has the Mount Washington course, recently restored to its Donald Ross characteristics by Brian Silva, who also made the adjacent Mount Pleasant nine very pleasant.

THE SAGAMORE RESORT

Bolton Landing, N.Y.

A gem of the Adirondacks, Sagamore's Victorian hotel dates from 1883 and sits on an island in Lake George. A short shuttle ride takes golfers to the resort's well-preserved Donald Ross 18.

STOCKTON SEAVIEW HOTEL & GOLF CLUB

Galloway, N.J.

Adjacent to Seaview's venerable hotel is the Pines 18, carved from dense pine forest by architects William Flynn and William Gordon. Across the highway is the Bay Course, a Donald Ross links-like layout overlooking Reeds Bay and Atlantic City, which hosts an annual LPGA Tour event.

TURNING STONE RESORT

Verona, N.Y.

A variety of lodging is available with plenty of golf options: Atunyote by Tom Fazio, Kaluhyat by Robert Trent Jones Jr. and Shenandoah by Rick Smith, and the nine-hole Pleasant Knolls and par-3 Sandstone Hollow.

